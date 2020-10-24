police-foil-attempt-to-raid-fct-warehouse

By Omeiza Ajayi

Men of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Command of the Nigeria Police Force has foiled an attempt by some youths to break into a warehouse at the Arts and Culture building in Area 10, Garki.

The youths, numbering over 40 had invaded the area on Saturday morning and made attempts to gain entry into the building to evacuate palliatives warehoused in the place by the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA.

However, a detachment of policemen were on hand to disperse them with gunshots and teargas canisters.

Vanguard gathered that the said warehouse contains only bottled water as other palliatives had since been distributed.

Although, no attempt has been made to break into the warehouse in Kubwa, checks revealed that the building is currently empty as the foodstuff and other materials had earlier been distributed.

Only one warehouse within the territory contains corn and millet which is to be distributed to flood victims in the territory.

An official of the FCT Administration who did not want his name mentioned said if not for the unorganised behaviour of the youths, it was earlier agreed that the warehouses would be opened for them to inspect “and know that the FCTA has nothing to hide”.

JUST IN: Unknown persons are attempting to burgle the Arts N Culture Centre, Garki Area 10 in Abuja, where COVID19 palliatives were allegedly stored during the pandemic. Gunshots and tear gas are being used to disperse the crowd at the moment. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/xnj9UamLba — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) October 24, 2020

Vanguard