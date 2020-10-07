Police hunt killers of Plateau monarch, five others

Ishaku blames Taraba killings on external influence

The Plateau State Police Command is on the trail of the bandits who killed a traditional ruler and five other people on Monday. When contacted to confirm the attack yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ubah Ogaba, said the Commissioner of Police “has deployed more security to the village.”

He added that investigation was on to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act. Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Monday night killed six people, including a traditional ruler in Wereng community of Riyom Council of Plateau State.

The monarch is identified as Da Chung Gyang Mwadkon. Timothy Dantong, representing Riyom Constituency in the House of Assembly, said the attack took place on Monday night while the villagers had gone to bed. He disclosed that three persons injured during the attack were receiving treatment at Vom Christian Hospital.

The lawmaker described the attack as barbaric, and urged the security agencies to arrest the criminals. The Guardian gathered that Mwadkon was the acting village head of Wereng awaiting coronation before he was killed.

MEANWHILE, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has said that most of the recent killings in the state are products of external influence.



Speaking in Jalingo yesterday at a ceremony for the inauguration of a committee for the resettlement of displaced persons in Chunku and Asa chiefdoms in Wukari Council, the governor warned all groups in the state not to allow unhealthy contacts with outsiders whose mission was to cause crisis among them.

He advised the committee to ensure speedy completion of its assignment to enable the displaced return to the farms soonest. Charging all groups in the state to be law-abiding and to avoid conflicts that could further destabilise the state, he said that farm inputs had been procured for the returnees, hence the need for them to take advantage of government’s gesture to settle down fast.