police-in-ekiti-arrest-six-suspects-over-arson

The police in Ekiti State on Monday paraded six suspects over alleged attacks on three police facilities in Ekiti.



The News Agency of Nigeria reports that two of the suspects paraded are minors. They are Odeyemi Sina, aged 12, and Ayomide Akomolafe (13).

Other suspects paraded are Alao Emmanuel, Ojuko Tobi, Sunday Salihu, and Kosedake Olamilekan.

People suspected to be hoodlums last week razed two divisional police stations and the area command office in Ikere-Ekiti when the #EndSARS protest was hijacked.

Parading the suspects, Sunday Abutu, the police public relations officer in the state, said the minors were arrested at the scene of the incident.

According to him, the suspects were caught in the act and they have confessed to the crime.

Mr Abutu added that the suspects and others, now at large, also looted the exhibit room and set the station ablaze, including all the vehicles parked in and around the stations.

Mr Abutu said: “When the EndSARS protest started, everything was done peacefully until the 20th of October when some hoodlums stormed our Area Command in Ikere Divisional Police Station and burnt the police station and vehicles there.

“They also went to two other divisional police stations, particularly the Afao Ikere division, and set the stations and vehicles there ablaze. Some police officers were even wounded while others had to run for their lives.

“A joint operation team of the police, the military and other security agencies was immediately deployed to the scene to stop further damage.

“In the process, six suspects were arrested at the scene of crime while others ran away. In their confessional statements, the suspects agreed that they actively participated in the burning of the police stations.

“We are spreading our dragnets and all the names mentioned by these suspects will be arrested. They are all at large, but we are trailing them and in the course of investigation, they will be apprehended,” Mr Abutu said.