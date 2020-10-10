Police In Show Of Force Ahead Ondo Election

Police officers in preparation ahead Ondo 2020 election. PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun

Police officers have assured the people of Ondo State of readiness to ensure peaceful conduct during the governorship election.

Mr Leye Oyebade, who is the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) overseeing police operations during the election in Ondo, gave the assurance on Friday in Akure, the state capital during the police show of force.

According to him, the police have put necessary measures in place to ensure the exercise goes smoothly and ensure the security of the electorate.

See photos from the show of force event below…