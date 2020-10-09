Police inaugurate team to implement SARS reform in Rivers

The Police Command in Rivers says it has inaugurated a Task Team to enforce the reformation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) under the command.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu had directed the reformation of SARS following allegations of extra-judicial killings, extortion and harassment of citizens in the unit.

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers, CP Joseph Mukan, inaugurated the team in Port Harcourt, according to a statement issued on Thursday by the command’s spokesman, SP Nnamdi Omoni.

Mukan was quoted as having ordered full implementation of the IGP’s directive during his meeting with the heads of the various tactical units under the command.

He listed the team’s members to include the command’s Head of Operations, ACP Innocent Umerie; CSP Chris Amanyi and SP Daramola Kazeem.

Other members are SP Nnamdi Omoni, ASP Bernard Okonkor, Insp. Kwagha Nathaniel and the command’s Police Control Room.

“The Taskforce must immediately commence the enforcement of the IGP’s directives on FSARS and other Tactical Units.

“They must embark on routine checks and visit all the formations and departments belonging to SARS, STS, IRT and other tactical units to ensure full compliance.

“They must arrest and bring to justice any erring officer as well as liaise with Area Commanders and other senior officers, in the course of carrying out their duties.

“We must do all these to ensure due compliance or else face the full weight of the law,” he said.

The commissioner of police directed the task force to compile and report all cases of disobedience to him for appropriate action.

He urged the public to forward their complaints to the head of the enforcement team, ACP Innocent Umerie on 08033825393 as well as reach the command through the numbers: 08032003514 and 08098880134.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria