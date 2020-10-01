Police inspector faces trial for brutalising Punch photojournalist

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered immediate detention and orderly room trial of one Inspector Adadu Innocent attached to PMF 22 Ikeja, for hitting and injuring Kayode Jaiyeola, a photojournalist with Punch Newspaper at Maryland, Lagos on Thursday, October 1, 2020 around 11.10am.

The police chief, who was monitoring the deployment and operational activities of officers and men of the command for the enforcement of the order against unlawful gathering and protest by some unpatriotic individuals, raced to the scene and personally moved the injured journalist to a police hospital at Area F, GRA, Ikeja, where the injured journalist was given immediate treatment.

The preliminary findings carried out by the Commissioner of Police and eye witness accounts from senior officers on ground, revealed that the cop suddenly attacked the journalist, without any previous altercation or confrontation.

This propelled the Commissioner of Police to order for his trial in order to serve as deterrent to others who are fond of engaging in unprofessional and unethical conducts.

Odumosu urged the general public to believe in the command’s commitment to sanitizing and reforming the policing system in Lagos State in conformity with the international standards.

