police-inspector-killed-in-ebonyi

Suspected hoodlums in Ebonyi have murdered a Police Inspector, Egu Omini, the police have said.

The hoodlums, who also cut off the victim’s manhood, snatched his AK-47 rifle after attacking a police station in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Philip Maku, disclosed this in a statement issued to reporters by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Loveth Odah, in Abakaliki on Thursday.

The commissioner said the hoodlums regrouped in large numbers on Monday, October 26, and reinvaded the Central Police Station, Abakaliki, for the second time, setting the station ablaze including police patrol vehicles.

“Exhibit vehicles, tricycles/motorcycles and other police property seen within the station were burnt; they shot sporadically at the Policemen, and as a result gruesomely murdered Insp. Egu Omini, cut off his private part and snatched his AK-47 riffle.

“On Oct. 21, the first of the protest in the state, two policemen, Paul Akpu and PC Ali Samson sustained bullet injuries and two days later one of the victims, Akpu died while on admission at Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki.

“The hoodlums proceeded to B Division KpiriKpiri/C Division Ekumenyi (Eke-Abe Police Station) and set the two stations on fire, after looting exhibit motorcycles, Plasma TVs, Fans and other valuables from the exhibit rooms.

“On Wednesday 28/10/2020 at about 4am, the hoodlums again stormed Ezza North Divisional Headquarters, vandalized the building, burnt two vehicles and Exhibit motorcycles.

“They shot and wounded One Insp. Okewu Sunday and snatched his AK-47 rifle. The victim is currently receiving treatment in the hospital,” the statement said.

(NAN)