police,-military,-mdas-owe-kaedco-n35b

AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

MANAGEMENT of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company has said Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s) of Government including the Police and Military are owing the company accumulated electricity bills of N35 billion in the last six years.

Kaduna Electric’s Chief Compliance Officer Lawal Lawal, who stated this while fielding questions from reporters during an interactive meeting with energy correspondents in Kaduna, said: “MDA’s owe Kaduna Electric over N35 billion which has accumulated since 2014 up till now.”

“We are happy with the steps government had taken to sort out the outstanding but the fact remains that there is huge outstanding.

“The Federal Government sent a team from the Ministry of Power to verify our MDAs. We are happy to report that more than 90 per cent of our MDAs are metred so there is absolutely no reason for you not to pay when you are metred.

“We understand a lot of them are claiming liquidity and so on. But, at the end of the day, energy is energy. What is quite surprising is that a lot of these MDAs have generating sets that use diesel. For example, you don’t go to the GSM companies and said because your federal allocation does not come therefore you will not pay for their services.”