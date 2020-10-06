Police mobilise monitoring team for compliance of SARS ban

Nigeria’s police affairs minister Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi on Tuesday said a team has been mobilised to monitor and ensure compliance to the ban on routine patrol by personnel of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

Inspector general of police Mohammed Adamu on Sunday banned the SARS) and other units of the police from carrying out routine patrols in the country.

“Henceforth, no police personnel is authorized to embark on patrols or tactical assignments in mufti. All Police Force personnel must always appear in their police uniforms or approved tactical gear,” Adamu said on Sunday.

Dingyadi said that the police had begun implementation of changes in the security force.

“Additional measures put in place by the IGP is reassuring,” Dingyadi tweeted. “To this end, Police X Squad, Force Provost Marshall and Monitoring Unit have been mobilised across the country to ensure total compliance with professional ethics.”

He reassured Nigerians of the police commitment to “closely supervise cases of unprofessional conducts against FSAS and other police units.”

The minister urged Nigerians to register their complaint against police brutality, extortion, harassment and extrajudicial killing to hmmedia@policeaffairs.gov.ng.

He said the “Servicom unit of the Ministry of Police Affairs has been mandated to work closely with Police Public Complaint Unit and Police Service Commission to thoroughly investigate cases of infraction against SARS personnel.”

