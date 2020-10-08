Police nab 10 over attack on custom agents’ secretariat

The police have arrested 10 suspected thugs who invaded the headquarters of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos and destroyed valuables on Tuesday.







The police also recovered four AK-47 rifles, two pistols, cutlasses, other weapons and a bag of charms from the hoodlums said to number over 40. While many of them escaped before the police arrived, 10 of the hoodlums were not so lucky.







Confirming the attack, the national secretary of the association, Alhaji Abdulazeez Mukaila, said the thugs destroyed CCTV cameras among other valuable office equipment and carted away official documents from his office, while N4 million cash kept in his drawer for administrative expenses was stolen.







President of the association, Iju Tony Nwabunike, who expressed shock over the invasion, thanked God that the attackers were not able to kill or maim any worker.







When The Guardian contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State command, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, he confirmed the arrests, noting that the attack was due to the crisis brewing among unions of the association.







He said when policemen from Amuwo Odofin Division were contacted, they rushed to the scene and were attacked by the hoodlums, leaving a machete wound on one of the inspectors.

