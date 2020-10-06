Police Nab Suspected Human Trafficker, Rescue Six Victims In Nasarawa

The suspected trafficker arrested by the Nasarawa State Police Command on October 5, 2020.

The police authorities in Nasarawa State have arrested a 40-year-old woman, Rita Oti for alleged human trafficking at Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

The arrest was confirmed on Tuesday via a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ramhan Nansel.

The suspect who is also known as “Mama Gee” is said to be an indigene of Ebonyi State and was intercepted in a Volkswagen Sharon vehicle driven by Godwin Yaasa with six occupants.

According to the police spokesman, the other occupants of the car were within the age range of 16 to 24, adding that they were heading for the Alagbado area of Lagos State.

“On 29/09/2020 at about 1430hrs, Police personnel attached to Nasarawa Eggon division, acting based on credible information, intercepted a Volkswagen Sharan vehicle driven by one Godwin Yaasa ‘m’ aged 35yrs of Benue State conveying one Rita Oti and six other occupants whose age ranges from 16yrs to 24yrs on transit to Lagos State,” the statement partly read.

Upon interrogation, the police discovered that the suspect lured the victims from Benue State under the pretext of giving them jobs without their parents’ consent.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe has ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for exhaustive investigation and reunite the victims with their families.

The police boss asked residents of the State to be wary of criminals who disguise as destiny helpers in order to carry out their evil agenda.