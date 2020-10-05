Police nab woman who killed her children in Kano

The police command in Kano State has arrested one Hauwa Ibrahim, a housewife, who allegedly killed her two children after a misunderstanding with her husband.







Hauwa was said to have slaughtered her kids, identified as Yusuf Ibrahim, aged five and Zahra’u Ibrahim, aged three at their Diso quarters in Kano metropolis after she discovered her husband married a second wife.







Confirming the development, spokesperson of the command in Kano, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, told The Guardian that the mother of the deceased kids was arrested at a hideout.







Abdullahi said the incident was reported to the police headquarters and the Commissioner of Police ordered her immediate arrest.







The sad incident occurred on Saturday in Diso village, Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State, when a relative, one Sadia Haruna, shocked the neighborhood with the news.







Sadia revealed that Hauwa, his brother’s wife and mother of the deceased children, had been living with envy and jealousy ever since his brother married another wife.







According to him, “the incident happened when the husband was away and in his new wife’s place. His eldest wife, Hauwa called him on phone that all is not well in their house only for him to go to the house and meet the lifeless bodies of the children. She carried out the dastardly act and ran away from the house.







“She beat the children and used knife to cut them. Her sister’s daughter, aged 10, who was living with them was also another victim, but she survived with a cut on her hand.”







The ward head of Diso, Ahmad Bello, said they were all shocked with the incident.







Bello, however, condemned the act, saying she should have taken the matter to court instead of taking the laws into her hand by killing the innocent children.





