Police Officer, Civilian Killed During #EndSARS Protest

Police personnel yesterday clashed with protesters in Benin City, Edo State, Owerri, Imo State and Ughelli, Delta State, as calls for scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, thickened.

At least, one policeman was killed in the Ughelli clash, even as protests also rocked Abuja, while security agencies beefed up security in Kano to stave off a similar protest.

Following the killing of the policeman in the peaceful protest which turned violent, tension enveloped the Otovwodo axis of Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area.

The incident also led to the destruction of several cars as commuters along the East-West road axis of Otovwodo junction scampered for safety, following the series of gunshots that ensued while the melee lasted.

Like this: Like Loading...