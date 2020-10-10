Police Officers Kill Nigerian Youth, Jimoh Isiaq, During #EndSARS Protest In Oyo (VIDEO)

A Nigerian youth identified as Jimoh Isiaq who was protesting against the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Oyo State was shot and killed on Saturday.

According to witnesses, Jimoh Isiaq was shot by the police, however, the police spokesperson denied the claim.

It was gathered that he was shot in the leg when protesters arrived at the Owode Police Station in Ogbomoso.

It would be recalled that the youths had in the early hours of Saturday stormed major streets in the town to demand the ban of the dreaded police unit.

The state police public relations officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, has continued to maintain that the police did not shoot anyone, adding that the police only used tear gas to disperse the protesters when they arrived the station.

Mr Fadeyi said, “It was not true. I spoke with the Area Commander and he told me that nothing of such occurred. They did not shoot anybody. The police allowed them to protest for over one hour.

“But, at a point, they wanted to force themselves into the police station. They only used tear gas to disperse them so that they will not go into the police station and destroy the police station.

Meanwhile, Mr Jimoh Isiaq has been buried according to Islamic rites and Nigerian youths have vowed that his death will not be in vain.

Video from the burial below:

#EndSARSOGbomoso Burial of Jimoh Isiaq allegedly shot dead by Policemen in Ogbomoso during a protest against police brutality, he was reported not to be a protester but an onlooker who was caught up in the crossfire @seyiamakinde @SundayDareSD @oyostategovt @PoliceNG @MBuhari pic.twitter.com/DNgGFA3KL8 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) October 10, 2020

