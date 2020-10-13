Police Officers Slap Old Woman for Pointing at Station

In the heat of the protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), an elderly woman was slapped by police officers on Tuesday, October 13 in front of a police station.

In a video shared online, the woman was seen lamenting and promising to take the case up after she was slapped.

The slap left her with a red swollen cheek. She explained that the only thing she did was point at a police station and she was slapped for it.

“What did I do wrong? I’m a Nigerian. I’m a free citizen. I have the right to point to police station. I am not a criminal,” the elderly woman said in the video.

She added in Yoruba: “He now slapped me unjustly, just like that? And he expects to go free? Will he?”

The woman’s daughter shared the video online and wrote: “What did she do! Why would you slap my mum!”

She did not state the location where it happened.

Twitter users have expressed outrage while cursing the officer responsible.

Like this: Like Loading...