Police Officers Slap Old Woman for Pointing at Station

In the heat of the protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), an elderly woman was slapped by police officers on Tuesday, October 13 in front of a police station.
In a video shared online, the woman was seen lamenting and promising to take the case up after she was slapped.
The slap left her with a red swollen cheek. She explained that the only thing she did was point at a police station and she was slapped for it.
“What did I do wrong? I’m a Nigerian. I’m a free citizen. I have the right to point to police station. I am not a criminal,” the elderly woman said in the video.
She added in Yoruba: “He now slapped me unjustly, just like that? And he expects to go free? Will he?”
The woman’s daughter shared the video online and wrote: “What did she do! Why would you slap my mum!”
She did not state the location where it happened.
Twitter users have expressed outrage while cursing the officer responsible.
