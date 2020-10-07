Police open investigation into alleged match-fixing during French Open women’s doubles match

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline

Published: 09:32 EDT, 6 October 2020 | Updated: 11:22 EDT, 6 October 2020

The French Open has become embroiled in a match-fixing scandal after police began investigating a women’s doubles match which was flagged by bookmakers for unusual betting activity.

French prosecutors on Tuesday said they have opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match at the French Open.

The prosecutors’ office said the investigation into ‘fraud in an organised group’ and ‘active and passive corruption’, was related to a doubles match between Romanian pair of Andreea Mitu and Patricia Mari and Russian Yana Sizikova and American Madison Brengle on September 30.

A French Open women’s doubles match is being investigated after suspicions of match-fixing

The game in question was a first-round women’s doubles match between Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig and Madison Brengle (bottom left) and Yana Sizikova (bottom right)

Reports suggests that hundreds of thousands of euros in bets were placed on Sizikova’s (pictured) serve to be broken in the fifth game of the second set on September 30

I was told by several sources that many bookmakers issued alerts for abnormal betting in Sizikova/Brengle match at Roland Garros, Set 2 Game 5, Sizikova on serve to get broken. She got broken to love. This is the video of the game (thanks to @UnArdeal for finding the video). pic.twitter.com/OPSO6hBjJj — Stefano Berlincioni (@Carretero77) October 1, 2020

According to German newspaper WELT, hundreds of thousands of euros in bets were placed on Sizikova’s serve to be broken, leading to suspicions of fraud.

Footage from the game showed that the 25-year-old Russian was broken in the fifth set, as she served double-faults in the first and final points before stumbling while failing to reach a return at 15-0.

L’Equipe have also reported that large sums of money were bet on the Romanians winning the game and that the wagers were placed in several countries through Paris-based gambling outlets.

Mitu and Mari won the first-round encounter 7-6 (10-8), 6-4, before being knocked out in the third round on Sunday.

Yana Sizikova is currently ranked 652nd in the WTA singles rankings with a career high of 336

Madison Brengle has a current WTA singles ranking of 78, reaching a career high of 35 in 2015

Tig (L) and Mitu (R) eventually crashed out in the third round of the women’s doubles

The Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU), which deals with match-fixing cases, has declined to comment on the matter.

The incident comes months after Brazil’s Joao Souza was handed a lifetime ban after he was found guilty of numerous match-fixing charges.

The ultimate sanction, in conjunction with a $200,000 (£153,000) fine for the 31-year-old, came following an investigation by the TIU.

Souza was found to have committed multiple breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP), including incidents of match-fixing at ATP Challenger and ITF Futures tournaments held in Brazil, Mexico, the United States and Czech Republic.

All four players have been approached for comment by Sportsmail.