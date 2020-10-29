police-parade-420-more-suspects-in-nine-states,-abuja

Nicholas Kalu, Gbenga Omokhunu, Nwanosike Onu, Onimisi Alao, Segun Showunmi, James Azania, and Fanen Ihyongo.

POLICE authorities in nine states on Wednesday paraded more than 400 more suspects for killing, looting and arson that trailed the #EndSARS protests across the country.

The Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) arraigned 218 suspects in six mobile courts for their alleged involvement in looting at Kuje, Gwagwalada, Jabi , Idu and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Kubwa.

Twenty six of the 420 paraded suspects were alleged to be involved in the killing of 10 officers of the Oyo and Anambra State Police commands. They were also said to have participated in the burning of 11 police stations in the two states.

One of the nine suspects in Oyo State, confessed to have stolen two cartons of beer and a generator from the Iseyin Police Station. The Police in Anambra State paraded 17 suspects.

The other states where the police paraded suspects were Adamawa (218), Kano(59), Kogi(56), Kaduna(23) and Niger(17).

In the FCT, police spokesperson Yusuf Mariam, said 210 suspects were arraigned before mobile mobile courts. Police Commissioner Bala Ciroma said 79 suspects were arrested for “looting and vandalism” in the Idu Industrial Layout.

Mariam, in a statement said: “Within the last 48hours, the command has arrested and arraigned a total of 201 suspected looters, including women and made recoveries of some looted items, at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp – Kubwa, Kuje, Gwagwalada,Jabi and Idu. All the suspects were arraigned before six mobile courts on Wednesday, 28th October, 2020.”

Ciroma during an inspection of companies and warehouses vandalised in Idu with FCT Minister Muhammed Bello, said: “79 suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the looting and vandalism.”

In Ibadan, a suspect, Raheem Toheeb, said he shared two the cartons of beer he took from the Iseyin Police Station last week among #EndSARS protesters during the protest.

The 28-year old Toheeb also said he returned a generator he carted away from the station after the youth leader in the town directed that all looted items be sent back.

Toheeb denied joining others to set the police station ablaze.

Commissioner of Police Nwachukwu Enwonwu told reporters in Ibadan, that the nine suspects were among those who carted away arms and ammunition from looted police stations.

He added that six police officers were murdered while five divisional police headquarters and police patrol vehicles were burnt down.

Officers and men of the Anambra State Police command headquarters in Awka wept over the killing of four of their colleagues.This was during the parade of the 17 suspects from Anambra, Abia and Ebonyi states arrested for the killings and arson that trailed the #EndSARS protests.

Among the deceased were two Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and an inspector who was beheaded and his body burnt.

Commissioner of Police John Abang said the command was still in search of the other fleeing suspects.

Abang said: “The hoodlums set ablaze 11 police stations; burnt over 20 vehicles, including patrol and exhibit vehicles and an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC).

“They also vandalised six other police stations and carted away motorcycles kept as exhibits. The Police also lost some rifles during the attacks.”

Parading the 56 Kogi State suspects in Lokoja, Commissioner of Police Ayuba Ede, said they looted materials and vandalised property worth millions between last Sunday and Monday.

Nine of the suspects were arrested in connection with breaking and looting of the warehouse where essential drugs were stored by the state government.

Ede said: “The ongoing operation which has been carried out with dedication and passion led to the arrest of 56 suspected looters of Agricultural Development Project (ADP) warehouse, Essential Drugs warehouse and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture offices in Lokoja and recoveries of some looted items.

“All the suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of the investigation.”