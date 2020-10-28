police-parade-suspected-looters

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

A colonel in the Nigerian Army, who was stoned last week in Akure, the Ondo State capital, while attempting to stop looters and arsonists, has been discharged from hospital.

The colonel, whose name was not mentioned, was severely injured after the stoning.

Three persons Ibrahim Olalekan, Aderibigbe Sunday and Michael John were arrested in connection with the assault.

They were among the 18 suspects paraded yesterday by the state police command for arson, looting and aiding detainees’ escape.

Among those paraded were two teenagers who claimed they were arrested while going on an errand.

Two females, Ogunniyi Kemisola and Ayodele Bukunmi, were among the four suspects accused of looting and burning the Ondo Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ondo Commissioner of police, Bolaji Salami, while parading the suspects said the Army Colonel was discharged Tuesday morning.

Bolaji who assured that policemen would soon be drafted to highways and other areas confirmed last week’s killings of two policemen in Ore, Odigbo local government and Ondo town, Ondo West local government area.

He said the two policemen were gruesome murdered by hoodlums who hijacked the ENDSARS protester as one was mobbed while the other in Ore was killed and burnt inside his car.

The Ondo CP stated that the only civilian was killed during the violence was a member of a three-man gang who attempted to rob a bank in Ondo town.

Salami said the gang stormed the bank with gas cylinder and other dangerous weapons but policemen on ground resisted them.

He said the arrested suspects were caught in the act and have made confessional statement.

According to him, “The carnage suffered by the Police Command cannot be estimated so fast and so quick.”