World News Police Pin a Rise in Murders on an Unusual Suspect: Covid By Thomas Fuller and Tim Arango 6 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 2 Awash in new firearms, cities are drawing connections between the stresses of the coronavirus and a surge in homicides. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments