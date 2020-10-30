police-recover-30-more-looted-tractors-in-adamawa

By Onimisi Alao, Yola

The police in Adamawa State have recovered additional 30 tractors looted in the capital city of Yola.

Also recovered are 107 bags of fertilisers, 28 hand tractors and 29 cartons of agrochemicals looted by some hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest.

No fewer than 238 suspects were arrested, from whom 35 tractors, nine vehicles, over 600 bags of fertiliser, 50 hand tractors and hoes, and 18 bags of maize were earlier recovered.

Police spokesman, Suleiman Nguroje, said the additional recoveries were made possible with the cooperation of other security agencies.

He said: “The Command also arrested four female and one male suspect, who allegedly looted public, corporate and private warehouses during the protest.

“The Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, thanks the people of Adamawa, especially those who volunteered information to the police leading to the recovery of the looted items,’’ he stated.

The recovered tractors are said to belong to the Northeast Commodity Association (NECAS), a regional agricultural leasing and mechanisation intervention group based in Yola.