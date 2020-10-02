Police recover N3.8m from robbery suspects

By Justina Asishana, Minna

Police in Niger State have taken four men into custody on charges of robbery and theft.

Two of the suspects were arrested in the Mandalla area of Suleja, Niger State, while the other two were apprehended in Kano where they fled after allegedly stealing N6 million from a businessman.

Police spokesman Abiodun Wasiu said Abdullahi Maikudi, 27, and Rabiu Abdullahi, 23, duped a businessman of N6 million and tried to leave the country with the cash.

He said Maikudi lodged into a hotel in Niger State, where he met a businessman to whom he offered tea spiked with Tramadol.

The man slept off, and Maikudi stole N6 million from his bag and fled to Kano, police said, adding that in Kano, he met Rabiu Abdullahi who tried to help him leave the country.

Police said Maikudi and Abdullahi were arrested in the Fagge of Kano, police said, with N3,850,000 and 410 CFA franc found on them.

The two other suspects arrested in the Mandala area of Suleja were involved in armed robbery, police said.