police-report-reveals-home-invaders-armed-with-uzis-stole-$100,000-in-jewelry-from-onlyfans-star

A police report has revealed new details of the shocking home invasion in Florida that was captured on surveillance video, in which a mom traded shots with armed robbers.

Ansley Pacheco, a 26-year-old OnlyFans star and popular Instagram model, was in the bedroom of her Hileah property on October 4 when two men burst through the front door and attacked her husband, Daniel, and his friends.

An incident report from the Miami-Dade Police Department obtained by DailyMail.com on Friday shows that cops were dispatched at 8.44pm to the home, where they found evidence of gunshots and a family with a horrifying tale.

Ansley’s husband Daniel, 31, was watching a Miami Heat game with friends in the living room when two armed men burst in through the front door, according to the report.

Scroll down for video

Pacheco boasts 140,000 Instagram followers, and uploads adult images. She also shares videos on OnlyFans for paying subscribers

An incident report from the Miami-Dade Police Department reveals details of the attack

Video of the incident shows the two home invaders ran up to the house when another of Daniel’s friend’s arrived, pushing in through the door while holding the friend at gunpoint.

The robbers then began removing jewelry from the men in the living room, stealing $102,000 worth of expensive accessories, including a $33,000 watch and a $50,000 gold chain, as well as snatching a phone, according to the police report.

The report states that Ansley, who was in the bedroom, heard the commotion and grabbed her husband’s gun, opening fire on the robbers as she tried to protect her seven-year-old son, who was in the bedroom with her.

The robbers fired back as they fled, and Daniel then grabbed the gun from Ansley, and chased after the attackers, firing as they fled in a dark sedan.

Police say that all of the victims were interviewed separately, and gave similar accounts. The names of the victims are redacted in the report, but Ansley and Daniel have spoken out publicly about the ordeal, releasing home surveillance footage of the harrowing encounter.

A police source tells DailyMail.com that cops are conducting a full investigation, and are trying to determine whether the attack was random or targeted. None of the victims said that they recognized the attackers.

Video shows Pacheco, 26, rush to grab her own pistol before she approaches the bedroom’s doorway

Two armed men were caught on surveillance video forcing their way into a Hialeah, Florida, home on Saturday night and shooting at a woman

Video shows Pacheco rush to grab her own pistol before she starts firing back at the robbers from the bedroom’s doorway.

‘Don’t shoot! My son is in here!’ the model can be heard yelling out in the video as she stands in a t-shirt and panties with her gun in hand.

The ruthless robbers ignore Pacheco’s pleas, and began shooting into the bedroom, with bullets hitting a bedhead, closet door and TV screen.

‘They shot at me about seven times, six, seven times,’ the model stated.

Thankfully, her seven-year-old son was not struck in the crossfire.

‘They could’ve killed me, and they could’ve killed my son. They were shooting right over his head. They didn’t care,’ Pacheco told Inside Edition on Wednesday.

The police report indicates that the flying bullets caused $6,200 worth of damage, including to a TV, wall, door and bed frame.

The men managed to grab expensive jewelry and watches from the home, before they fled the scene amid a hail of bullets.

‘They could’ve killed me, and they could’ve killed my son. They were shooting right over his head. They didn’t care,’ Pacheco told Inside Edition on Wednesday

‘I ran to my wife, grabbed the gun, shot at them a couple of times, I think I hit the car,’ Ansley’s husband, Daniel, told NBC 6

Home surveillance video shows a gunman pointing a firearm at people cowering on the living room floor during the home invasion

The beauty opened the door and began firing back at the intruders

Footage then shows Pacheco’s husband, Daniel, run into the bedroom and wrest the gun out of her hands.

He then proceeded to chase the burglars outside as they bundled into their getaway car.

‘I ran to my wife, grabbed the gun, shot at them a couple of times, I think I hit the car,’ Daniel told NBC 6.

Despite the fact Daniel had guests over at the time of the home invasion, no one was hurt.

The robbers have not been apprehended by police, and the couple say they have ‘no idea’ as to who might be responsible for the terrifying ordeal.

Pacheco boasts 140,000 Instagram followers, and frequently thrills fans by uploading raunchy images. She also shares videos on OnlyFans for paying subscribers.

Its unclear whether the burglars were away of Pacheco’s social media stardom.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is urged to contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers anonymously for a potential cash reward at 305-471-8477.