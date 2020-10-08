Daily News

Police rescue abducted lawyer Bisola

By
0
Post Views: Visits 0

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, has confirmed the rescue of the 25-year-old female lawyer, Bisola Ajayi, from her abductors.

Mukan while briefing newsmen at the State Police Headquarters, Moscow road PortHarcourt on Thursday, disclosed that the victim was rescued by operatives of the Anti-Kidnap Unit from a deep forest in Etche Local Government Area of the State.

He said Ajayi was rescued along with another kidnap victim by the police team.

Ajayi was kidnapped by gunmen who were dressed in military uniform at her residence in Rumuokurusi, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State at the weekend.

Details later.





No comments yet

Robbers Invade AIT TV Station, Cart Away Valuables

Previous article

Zimbabwe: Activists in Court for Staging Illegal Demonstration

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News