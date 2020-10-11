Police rescue abducted woman in Abia

By Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

Police operatives have rescued a woman identified as Mrs. Igwe, two days after she was whisked away by a gang of four armed men.

It was learnt leader of the gang, who is an indigene of Ntighauzor in Obingwa LGA, has been arrested.

The 33-year-old Mrs. Igwe, it was gathered, was kidnapped at a gunpoint near 15c Anyanwu Close, Umuafor village in Obingwa local government area.

A family source, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident, disclosing the gunmen kept her in a thick forest for two days before she was finally released.

According to the source, the woman was released after the family paid N510,000:00 ransom.

A police source, who pleaded not to be mentioned, disclosed they were still on manhunt for other fleeing members of the gang.

The gang leader, he said, was arrested in Oyigbo area of Rivers State.

The suspect, who reportedly confessed to the crime, is said to be helping police in their investigation.

According to the source, incriminating items were recovered from the Oyibo hideout of the kidnappers during a raid.