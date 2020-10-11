Police, robbers in gun battle in Anambra

Nwanosike Onu, Awka

A MEMBER of an alleged armed robbery syndicate terrorizing the Isiagu area in Awka South local government area of Anambra State has been killed by the police in the state

Other suspected members of the gang ran into the bush when they engaged members of the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and vigilance men in a gun duel.

The incident happened at the Isiagu Ring Road in Awka, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State at 9pm on Friday.

The Nation gathered that the suspects numbering over six had robbed three occupants of a black Accura Legend car with registration number SMK878GL of their valuables at gun point.

The State Police Public Relation’s Officer, PPRO, Mohammed Haruna, confirmed this.

He said the command got to know the robbery operation through a distress call and swung into action immediately.

Read Also: Police rescue newborn in Anambra

Haruna said efforts were still on by the command to apprehend the other suspects on the run, assuring residents not to panic.

He said: “Following the distress call, police operatives quickly responded.

“As soon as the suspected armed robbers sighted the police, they engaged them into a fierce gun battle, forcing the hoodlums to jettison the robbery operation and scamper into the bush for safety. During the gun duel, one of the gang members, whose identity is yet unknown was fatally wounded”.

“The injured suspect was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but certified dead on arrival and his corpse deposited in the mortuary”

He said the bush where the suspects ran into had been cordoned off by the police.

“Effort is being intensified to apprehend other fleeing suspects believed to have sustained gunshots during the encounter.”

Haruna appealed to the residents to report to the nearest police station, any person with bullet injuries to enable the command ascertain the circumstances surrounding the injuries.