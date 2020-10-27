police-say-87-arrested-for-looting-in-osun

The Police Command in Osun State, on Tuesday, said it had arrested 87 suspects for allegedly looting public and private property recently in some parts of the state.

While parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Osogbo, the state Police Commissioner, Undie Adie, represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the CID, Adebola Hamzat, said that some of the looted items had been recovered from them.

“The resurgence of #EndSARS protests on Oct. 4 in Lagos had spread to all the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

“It is of common knowledge that the erstwhile peaceful #EndSARS protests by the Nigerian youth over the excesses of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) had snowballed into brigandage, murder, assault, and arson as well as destruction and looting of public and private property.

“Osun has had her own fair share of these incidents, as attacks were carried out on public officials and innocent private individuals, destruction of government and private property and massive looting.

“A total of 87 suspects were arrested and the looted items are being recovered, while investigations on their culpability are ongoing,” he said.

According to the police commissioner, as soon as investigations are concluded, the suspects will be arraigned in court.

He, however, called on the hoodlums, who participated in the massive looting, to take advantage of the amnesty granted by Gov. Gboyega Oyetola and return the looted items in their possession, saying that the 72-hour ultimatum given to them would elapse on Oct. 28.

Mr Adie said that after the expiration of the ultimatum, anyone found with the looted items would be arrested and charged with armed robbery, conspiracy, brigandage, murder, housebreaking, stealing, receiving stolen property, and other sundry offenses.

(NAN)