Police searching for gunman who ‘opened fire at pro-Trump rally’ in Ohio

Gunman opens fire during pro-Trump parade: Cops hunt armed driver who fired at another car during a MAGA vehicle rally on an Ohio highway
- Shooting took place as a parade of Trump supporters drove down the I-270
- Police say bullets were fired into a vehicle shortly before 11am; the condition of those inside are not currently known
- The gunman sped off from the scene and remains at large
- Police believe he was a participant in the pro-Trump parade and was driving a ‘black pickup truck with Trump and American flags’
The incident occurred near the town of Hillard shortly before 11 am as a cavalcade of Trump supporters drove along the I-270.
According to police, the shooter was a ‘participant in the parade’ and ‘fired a shot through a victim’s window’.
The condition of that person is not publicly known, and the shooter is still at large.
NBC 4 reports that the suspect was driving a ‘black pickup truck with Trump and American flags and Marines sticker.’
A Trump supporter is seen during the car parade in Ohio on Saturday
