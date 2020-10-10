Daily News

Police Sergeant, civilian killed as gunmen ambush MOPOL team

By
0
Post Views: Visits 0

Panic in Akwa Ibom community as gunmen attack church, shoot one

By Perez Brisibe, Eku

Unidentified gunmen have ambushed a team of mobile policemen killing one sergeant while several others sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries during an ambush on them at Eku, Ethiope East local government area of Delta State.

ALSO READ: Forensic intelligence: How It can help to improve criminal investigation

The team according to security sources were drafted from the 51 Police Mobile Force, PMF, Oghara in Ethiope West local government area of the state to Ughelli, Ughelli North local government area following the violence that occurred during the End SARS Protest in the town.

A civilian was also reported to have been killed during the incident which occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

Vanguard

Forensic intelligence: How It can help to improve criminal investigation

Previous article

Gunmen kidnap two doctors in Kogi

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News