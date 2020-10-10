Police Sergeant, civilian killed as gunmen ambush MOPOL team

By Perez Brisibe, Eku

Unidentified gunmen have ambushed a team of mobile policemen killing one sergeant while several others sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries during an ambush on them at Eku, Ethiope East local government area of Delta State.

The team according to security sources were drafted from the 51 Police Mobile Force, PMF, Oghara in Ethiope West local government area of the state to Ughelli, Ughelli North local government area following the violence that occurred during the End SARS Protest in the town.

A civilian was also reported to have been killed during the incident which occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

Vanguard