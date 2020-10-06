Police set up meeting with Naira Marley to discuss SARS reform

Nigeria police on Tuesday said it will be having a live meeting session with Afropop artiste Naira Marley to discuss reforms for the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the force.

“Today, Tuesday 6th October, 2020, by 11am, the Force PRO- DCP Frank Mba will be having a live instagram chat with Naira Marley to answer questions and discuss the concerns of young Nigerians on the issues of SARS operations and other burning issues. Please stay tuned,” Nigerian police said in a statement.

“The Inspector General of Police wishes to inform Nigerian youths that their voices and complaints on the issues of unprofessional conducts by some SARS operatives have been heared very loudly and clearly.”

SARS and the entire Nigeria police came under criticisms at the weekend with many Nigerian youths trending different hashtags – #WarOnSARS and #EndSARSnow.

Nigerian celebrities – Wizkid, Davido, Ruggedman, Naira Marley and politicians protested against the harassment, extortion and forceful detention of youths by police personnel.

Their protests were touted successful after police inspector general Mohammed Adamu placed a ban on routine checks by SARS and other police units in every part of the country on Sunday.

Adamu also ordered police personnel to stop searching citizens phones and laptops routinely except for the pursuant of an intelligence report.

The IGP assured Nigerians that a new system will be in place to make heads of different police commands accountable for such misconduct in their area of supervision. The police reassured Nigerians on reforms on Tuesday.

“The Force is irrevocably committed to changing these narratives and undertaking far-reaching reforms to reposition SARS and other Tactical Squads for better service delivery,” the police said.

“The Orders and restrictions on the operations of SARS and others already issued by the IGP are just the initial steps out of the many reforms planned for the Tactical Squads.

“The Leadership of the NPF will work with the Ministry of Youth and other stakeholders, including Youth leaders, youth entrepreneurs, CSOs and others in formulating and implementing consensual reforms.”

