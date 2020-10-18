Police should change name – Oyetibo

Lagos police chief Hakeem Odumosu looks at protesters campaigning against abuses by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) at the Lekki toll Plaza in Lagos, on October 12, 2020. – Nigerians protested to pressure the government to follow through on disbanding a feared police unit after authorities made the rare concession in the face of widespread anger over abuses.

Around 2,000 people blocked one of the main highways in the country’s biggest city Lagos, demanding officials make good on an announcement on October 11, 2020, that the federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) was being scrapped. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Tayo Oyetibo has called on Federal Government to change Nigeria Police Force’s name to either Nigeria Police Service or simply, Nigeria Police.

The aim would be to re-orientate police personnel that they must not use and talk with ‘force’ when dealing with the public.







Oyetibo said this would entail an amendment to Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution.







On ongoing #EndSARS protests, Oyetibo flayed the resolution said to have been passed by some governors, especially those in the Northern region, that they wanted SARS to continue in their states despite Nigerian youths’ agitation with #EndSARS Now.







According to him,“#EndSARS Now is a metaphor to end police brutality, end police impunity, end poor welfare of police personnel.”







He said a resolution that SARS should continue meant that police brutality should continue, police impunity should continue and poor welfare of police personnel should continue, and “this, certainly, cannot be the thinking of the youths in those states.”

The governors, therefore, ought to have a rethink, as the youths are on the right path in their demands.







“Nigerian leaders must wake up and put aside political pettifogging and listen to youths. The Federal Government should set up a Police Reformation Committee to look into the welfare of the Nigeria Police. State governments should provide compensation for victims of police brutality,” he said.