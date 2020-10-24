police,-vigilantes-thwart-bandits’-attack-in-niger

The Police in Niger State said its operatives and local vigilantes have thwarted bandits attack on Hayin Beri village near Kamfanin Bobi in Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adamu Usman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that the attempted attack occurred at about 4:00 am on Saturday.

He said that one bandit was killed and others forced to flee with injuries due to the superior firepower of the police operatives and local vigilantes.

“Mop up operation to track the fleeing bandits is ongoing,” he said, and urged residents to report anyone with a bullet wound to security agents nearest to them.

The police commissioner also called on residents to provide credible information on suspected criminals to security agencies, for appropriate action.

( NAN)