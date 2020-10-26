police:-warehouses,-properties-protected-in-katsina

By Augustine Okezie, Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has declared that it has deployed its men to protect warehouses and properties from attacks by hoodlums in the state.

Its spokesman, Superintendent Gambo Isah, told The Nation that the command, in collaboration with security agencies, has taken proactive measures to protect public and private properties as well as lives.

He added that the security agencies have concluded arrangements to embark on a show of force on the streets of Katsina and the local government areas beginning today.

He assured that there would be regular patrols on the streets and strategic locations henceforth to ensure adequate protection of lives and properties.

He said: “Yes all the warehouses in the state and indeed other properties are fully secured. Security agencies are to embark on a show of force and street patrols as from Monday.

“Also DPOs and Area Commanders have been directed to withdraw police personnel attached to VIPs to ensure a healthy pool of resources.”

Also, the PPRO has also confirmed that gunmen suspected to be marauding bandits killed two people and abducted six others in Faskari Local Government Area.

He said: “Gunmen with AK-47 rifles attacked Bilbis village in Faskari Local Government Area and shot one victim in the leg.”