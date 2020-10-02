Police warn of bandits attack in Ekiti

By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has raised the alarm that some bandits were planning to invade the state and wreak havoc. The command said it had intelligence report that that the bandits would pose as law-abiding citizens before launching attacks on their host communities after settling down.

Police Commissioner Babatunde Mobayo, in a statement, on Wednesday, warned residents to beware whom they harbor.

Mobayo said the armed hoodlums have concluded plans to start entering the state in batches.

”It has come to the notice of Ekiti State Police Command through intelligence gathering that some group of persons suspected to be armed hoodlums and criminally-minded aliens have concluded their plans to enter Ekiti State in their large numbers in order to unleash evil, cause havoc and create apprehension.

“Furthermore, intelligence gathering has it that the first set of the armed hoodlums will arrive the State under the pretext of settling peacefully with their host communities while the other set will come later to launch attacks and cause havoc on innocent populace.

“The Command wishes to state that this does not call for panic; rather it calls for effective and enhanced community policing. In view of this, the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, implores all and sundry to be security conscious, extremely vigilant and report to the police immediately any suspected person or group of persons arriving, residing or found perambulating in their environs.”

“The CP also implores all land owners, landlords and agents to…know the identities of those they accommodate, let or sell their properties to in order to avoid accommodating or harbouring criminals who may in turn threaten the peace of the society”.