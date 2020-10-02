Daily News

Police warn vehicle owners

By
Our Reporter

THE Ogun State Police Command has warned the public especially those who lost their vehicles /motorcycles to thieves or left abandoned to report at Kemta Idi-Aba/Idi-Iroko/Ogere Trailer park/Odogbolu Divisional headquarters for identification and claims within 14 days.

Police said the items with them were a Mack truck head, motorcycles, four  Bajaj motorcycles – TTN 385 QP;  AKM 896 QA;   AAB 174 VN;  JJJ 568 QB; a Qlink  – DED 701 QA;  Honda Lifan – QT561 KSF; two unregistered Jincheng; one unregistered Skygo powerbike and an unregistered  Honda. At Idi-iroko Divisional vehicles, there were Toyota Camry – BDG 337 EF; Mazda  323 – SMK 444 CA; Toyota – FST 720 DB; Mazda 323 – FST 665 DG; an  unregistered Mazda; Volvo pick-up – BDG 130 EU; Nissan Sunny –  FST 891 BR; Vento – BTHJ-051;  Mazda 626 – SMK 255 DP; Mercedeze Benz; Mazda 626 – SC 787 KJA; Nissan Almera; Vento; Passat; Kia – EKY 679 CU; BMW – BX 550 LSD and an unregistered Mazda car. The motorcycles were 11 unregistered Bajaj; two unregistered Haojue; an unregistered Jincheng; Bajaj – APP 919 QH;  Bajaj – TTN 450 WX; Honda – AKD 844 QJ; Bajaj  – 288 QA. TVS – JGB 448 VN; Bajaj  – EKY 465 GH; Bajaj – 687 C; Bajaj – TTN 338 WS; Bajaj – AB 120 VQ; Haojue – KTU 846 QF; Bajaj  – FST  855 QB and Bajaj  -PKA 424 NF. At Ogere Trailer Park, there were Toyota Sienna – AJ 934 EKP; two unregistered Bajaj; Bajaj – GBE 077 VU; Bajaj tricycle – EPR 302 QH;. TVS – SMK 497 QL; TVS – DED 190 VE; Bajaj – APP 846QG. At Odogbolu Divisional, there were an unregistered DAF truck; Nissan – BDG 480 BDG; unregistered BMW. Also were unregistered Jincheng; unregistered Bajaj; four Bajaj – LAR 175 VR; LSD 809 QH; AB 880 QB and AYE 409 WE.

