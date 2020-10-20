EndSARS Protest: IGP Deploys Anti-riot Police Officers Nationwide

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate nationwide deployment of anti-riot police unit – the Police Mobile Force – to protect lives and property of Nigerians amid the ongoing violence that has marred the #EndSARS protests rocking the country.

Adamu said the deployment of the special police unit is to secure critical national infrastructure across the country.

The IGP disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday titled, ‘Attacks On Police Facilities, Others – IGP Orders Deployment Of Anti-Riot Police Officers’.

The statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, partly read, “The IGP has also ordered massive deployment of Police operatives to strengthen security around Correctional facilities nationwide.

“The orders are coming on the heels of increasing attacks including acts of arson and malicious damage to public and private facilities as recorded in some states of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

“Consequently, the Commissioners of Police in the thirty-six (36) States of the Federation and the FCT are to identify and isolate law-breakers from peaceful protesters; immediately arrest and diligently prosecute such perpetrators of violence in their respective Commands.

“The Inspector-General of Police calls on members of the public to avail the police with useful information that can lead to the re-arrest of the fleeing inmates, unlawfully released from Correctional facilities.

He advised parents and guardians “to prevail on their children and wards to steer-clear of acts of violence and criminality as the Force will henceforth exercise the full powers of the law to prevent any further attempt on lives and property of citizens.”

The #EndSARS protests rocking the country have continued for almost two weeks with youths calling for a lasting reform of the Nigeria Police Force.

All entreaties by politicians and business leaders for the youths to leave the streets failed as they block major highways, thereby, causing gridlock and affecting economic activities.

Suspected hoodlums had also hijacked the #EndSARS campaign in some cities, wreaked havoc on citizens and vandalized public assets in Lagos, Benin, Abuja, amongst other major cities.

