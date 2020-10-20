policeman-dies,-station-burnt-as-hoodlums,-security-agents-clash-in-aba

A policeman reportedly died on Tuesday when a mob burnt a police station along Umuoba road axis of Ogbor Hill in Aba.

It was gathered the station was razed when a policeman fired shot at one of the #ENDSARS protesters, who had refused to disperse as ordered.

In the ensuing pandemonium, the policeman was killed while no fewer than 15 protesters were said to have sustained injuries from gunshots.

The situation, The Nation learnt, led to a clash between a combined team of security agencies and hoodlums with residents scampering for safety.

The injured protesters were said to have been taken to a missionary hospital located in the area for treatment.

The mob also attacked is another Eziama Police Division near the popular Bata junction along Aba-Ikot Ekpene Expressway.

It was learnt the angry youths carted away valuable materials from the popular zone 6 Police Station housing the Dragon Unit of the Force under Abia State Command.

The chaotic situation, which saw some youths setting up bonfires on major roads, forced roadside traders and their counterparts in various major markets to close shops.

At the time of filing the report, passengers at various motor parks were stranded with their ware.

Intra-city commercial transporters were forced to close for the day, forcing many residents and visitors to resort to trekking to their destinations.

The situation was the same in Umuahia, the state capital as reported gunshots renting the air, forcing residents indoors.

To arrest the situation, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, imposed a 24-hour curfew on Aba and Umuahia from 6pm on Tuesday till further notice.