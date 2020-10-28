policemen-deployed-to-check-looting-at-abuja-nysc-camp

By Nicholas Kalu and Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Tuesday said it had deployed its men to check vandalisation of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Kubwa, Abuja.

Police spokesman Mariam Yusuf, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), explained that in compliance with the directive of the Inspector General of Police (GP), the command deployed its men across the city to maintain law and order.

Hoodlums, who have been looting warehouses in Abuja in the past days, stormed the camp in Kubwa yesterday in the belief that there were palliatives stored there.

The situation caused pandemonium in the area when scores of the hoodlums attacked the camp.

It also caused a traffic jam as drivers tried to avoid the scene of the invasion.

Yusuf said: “We are doing our work. We are acting everywhere to forestall possible breakdown of law and order.”

Also, Director-General of the NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has urged hoodlums searching for COVID-19 palliatives to stop attacking the scheme’s orientation camps.

He said the camps were not warehousing any type of palliatives.

Some hoodlums, who hijacked the #EndSARS protest last week, broke into the NYSC orientation camp at Kubwa in Abuja, yesterday, in search of COVID-19 palliatives.

In a statement by the NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, the director general said: “The spate of attacks on NYSC formations in search of palliatives, particularly the orientation camps, has become very worrisome.

“Management wishes to restate that there are no palliatives in any of the 37 NYSC camps nationwide.

“It is imperative to note that the National Youth Service Corps is a national institution saddled with the core mandate of promoting national unity and integration, as well as youth development and empowerment. The mandate does not include warehousing and distribution of palliatives.

“The Director-General of the NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, is making an earnest appeal for the cessation of further attacks on facilities of the institution,” the statement said.