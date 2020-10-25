policemen-in-oyo-wear-plain-clothes-to-hide-identities

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

A yet-to-be identified man was said to have died on Sunday when armed thugs attacked Mokola police station, Ibadan.

The victim was reportedly killed by a stray bullet that rent the air during the attack.

But, another information gathered had it that fresh crisis erupted after the man was allegedly killed at Inalende area of Ibadan.

The corpse was taken to Mokola police station by the angry youth and were making efforts to burn the station.

The hoodlums were said to have tried to set the police station ablaze but met stiff resistance by youths in the area who did all they could to prevent the arsonists.

As of the time of filing this report, it was yet to be clarified whether the stray bullet was fired by security agents or not.

It was the prompt response of the men of joint security team codenamed Operation Burst that restored sanity.

Speaking on a private radio in Ibadan, the Director General of Operation Burst, Col. Oladipo Ajibola (rtd), confirmed the incident but was quick to say that there was no casualty and normalcy had returned to the ever busy Mokola roundabout.

Privy to the earlier threats by the hoodlums, some policemen were seen on Friday surrounding the police station firing warning shots intermittently to scare the hoodlums.

Five policemen killed so far

Since the protests started, no fewer than five policemen have died.

The Commissioner of police, Mr Joe Nwachuwu, in a statement few days ago did not give any specific number.

The statement read that many police officers had been killed.

But a source claimed by now about five policemen have died so far while about four police stations have been razed.

The police stations attacked so far in the state are in Ojoo, Iwo road, Iseyin parts of the state. But, the policemen at Iwo road prevented the youth from burning the Iwo road police station.

Giving further statistics, the source said, at Iwo road, two policemen were killed and burnt to ashes for allegedly killing a motorcyclist.

Policemen don’t wear uniforms again

Vanguard observed that most policemen and women now wear mufti to hide their identities. In some police stations visited, all their gates were locked with some armed men keeping vigilance.

At Mokola roundabout, an officer in white shirt and blue jeans was seen firing warning shots by the fence.

Also, all the traffic wardens have vacated most junctions where they control traffic. Their duties have been taken over by some youth in plain clothes. They were sighted at Sango, Mokola roundabout, University of Ibadan gates, Ajibode junctions and others.

When asked how they operate, a source from the police who preferred anonymity told Vanguard, “no policeman needs be told to take caution now. We wear plain clothes performing our duties.

Vanguard called the line of the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gbenga Fadeyi, the phone did not connect.

