Polish PM quarantining after possible Covid exposure

FILE PHOTO: Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives on the second day of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 2, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Tuesday he was in quarantine after coming into contact with a person with Covid-19.

“I found out that I had contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19. Considering this and following sanitary rules, I am placing myself in quarantine,” he said in a video message on Facebook.

“I am in contact with my colleagues, the government is functioning normally,” he said, calling on Poles to respect sanitary rules, wear masks and follow social distancing rules.

The message did not say whether Morawiecki would be able to attend this week’s summit of EU leaders.

Poland on Tuesday reported 5,068 new daily infections and 63 additional deaths, bringing the total to 135,278 and 3,101 respectively.

It has seen one of the highest increases in Covid-19 mortality in the EU over the past week.