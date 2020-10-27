political-parties-hail-professor-yakubu’s-re-appointment-as-inec-chairman

Professor Mahmood Yakubu

Urge him to Continue with the Electoral Reform he has initiated

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- POLITICAL Parties in the country under the aegis of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC have hailed the reappointment of Professor Mahmoud Yakubu by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In a statement yesterday evening on the reappointment of Yakubu as INEC boss, National Chairman of the umbrella body of registered political parties in Nigeria, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, said that the action of President Buhari is a welcome development and a blessing to the polity.

According to him, only few helmsmen at the Commision have been able to achieve respectable results compared to what the INEC Chairman has achieved during his first tenure.

Recounting that Prof. Yakubu mounted the saddle of INEC four months after the exit of his predecessor, Prof. Attahiru Jega, who presided over the crucial 2015 general election that ushered President Muhammadu Buhari as President, the IPAC chairman praised the INEC chairman’s remarkable digitalization program which has transformed the way elections have been conducted in the country in the last four years.

He said, “The success of the Edo and Ondo 2020 Gubernatorial Polls are clear examples of the positive technology and digitization trajectory which Prof. Yakubus’ first tenure gave to Nigeria.”

The Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, urged Prof. Yakubu to Continue with his efforts at reforming the electoral process, even as it asked him to put his foot down to ensure that Nigerians votes count in all elections for the country to go forward.

IPAC called on all stakeholders to work and support the re-appointed INEC chairman’s efforts that are geared towards making all polls in the country to be inclusive, fair, free and credible, adding, “It is remarkable that Prof. Mohammood Yakubus re-appointment is the first time an INEC chairman is re-appointed in the history of Nigeria.”