Poly to start enterprise programmes

From Bassey Anthony, Uyo

Southern Atlantic Polytechnic. Uyo. Akwa Ibom State is to commence enterprise training programmes for its students to make them self-reliant after graduation.

Accordingly, the private institution has engaged some resource persons to train its students in the areas of agriculture, shoe making, fashion designing, textiles, paint production and many others.

Founder of the school, Pastor Bassey James said that enterprise education was the solution to graduate unemployment in the country.

He said the institution was expanding its facilities to provide more hands-on education to its students.

“Various equipments will be arriving from abroad for palm oil processing, shoe making, and fashion designing among others.

‘’We have also acquired lands for agricultural projects and so we call on the state and Federal governments including Banks to support private polytechnics.

‘’Today, I can assure Nigerians that southern Atlantic polytechnic will change the face of polytechnic education in Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria.

‘’We can boast of the best in terms of equipment, facilities, infrastructures and personnel.

‘’The location of the school is great and some of my partners across the world are coming. The students will have lots in terms of good education,” he said.

Bassey boasted of the quality of the institution.

‘’Our business school ,the first of its kind in South south has over 15 professors, and international business leaders across the world so I have built a one stop education program for my people,” he said