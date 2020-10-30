World News

Pompeo Ends China-Knocking Tour of Asia With Stop in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam—U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ended an Asian tour focused on criticism of Beijing with a last-minute stop in Vietnam, which is tangled in disputes with its neighbor China in the South China Sea.

In India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Indonesia this week, Mr. Pompeo warned officials and citizens about China’s actions and policies in the region, urging democracies to stick together. In Communist-led Vietnam, the top U.S. diplomat made no explicit public remarks about Beijing, but said he backed the country’s…

