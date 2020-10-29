pompeo-says-china-‘gravest-threat’-to-religious-freedom

China has denied the numbers and describes the camps as vocational centres that teach skills to prevent the allure of Islamic radicalism following a series of attacks.

“But we know that there is no counter-terrorism justification in forcing Uighur Muslims to eat pork during Ramadan, or destroying a Muslim cemetery,” Pompeo said.

“There is no poverty-alleviation justification for forced sterilisations, or taking children away from their parents to be re-educated in state-run boarding schools.”

Pompeo rejected what he called Beijing’s “fantastic tales of happy Uighurs”.

“The Chinese Communist Party has tried to convince Indonesians to look away from the torments your fellow Muslims are suffering… Search your hearts. Look at the facts,” he said.

“Think about what you know of how an authoritarian government treats those who resist its rule.”

China is Indonesia’s biggest trading partner and criticism in the Southeast Asian country of Beijing’s treatment of Uighurs has been muted.

