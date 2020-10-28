pompeo-visits-sri-lanka-as-it-deepens-china-relationship

Colombo, Sri Lanka—Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Sri Lanka Wednesday against its tightening ties with China, as his tour of South Asia this week put a spotlight on the growing rivalry between the U.S. and China for influence in the region.

Mr. Pompeo arrived in Sri Lanka just as it is ratcheting up its relationship with China with new loans, multibillion-dollar construction projects and even new laws to cement that partnership.

India has been moving closer to the United States after it got caught in deadly skirmishes with China earlier this year. In India Tuesday before leaving for Sri Lanka, Mr. Pompeo announced new agreements to help India cooperate with the U.S. military and buy its hardware.

Sri Lanka, however, has demonstrated it is increasingly wary of being sucked into the U.S. orbit in the superpower’s struggle with China to gain an edge in the Indo-Pacific. The small country off the southern tip of India is in a strategically important location along important Indian Ocean shipping lanes. Mr. Pompeo warned Sri Lanka about the potential consequences.

“The Chinese Communist Party is a predator,” Mr. Pompeo told reporters after a meeting with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. “The United States comes in a different way—we come as a friend and a partner.”

Beijing reacted with anger over what it saw as Mr. Pompeo’s interference in its relationships with India and Sri Lanka, accusing the United States of arm-twisting those countries.

Sept. 2: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Chinese diplomats must seek U.S. government approval for any visits to universities. Photo: Mike Segar/Associated Press



China has used its infrastructure-building and financial firepower to increase its influence in countries across Asia, as well as pressing its territorial claims on land and sea more aggressively. The U.S. has sought to counter that, partly by arms sales and encouraging nations to demand more transparency in Chinese deals.

“Sri Lanka will always maintain a neutral stand in foreign policy and will not get entangled in struggles between power blocs,” Sri Lanka’s President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, said on Twitter after meeting Mr. Pompeo.

Sri Lanka, where a sweep of parliamentary elections in August handed the pro-China Rajapaksa brothers the prime ministership in addition to the presidency they took late last year, said even before the visit that it isn’t interested in signing a military agreement and an economic assistance package sought by Washington.

The Rajapaksas say they encourage all countries to invest in Sri Lanka, which is still recovering from a three-decade civil war, but repeatedly the only nation to show up with money is China.

More recently, the tiny island nation has been hit by terrorist attacks in 2019 targeting churches and tourist hotels, and the pandemic this year, which have left the country struggling as tourism and export revenues dried up.

After a stop in the Maldives, which has distanced itself from China after a new government came to power in 2018, Mr. Pompeo is set to visit Indonesia, which has territorial strains with China.

Aside from China, the other main agenda item for the Sri Lanka visit outlined by the State Department before the trip was promoting democracy, which also faces challenges, critics say.

Mr. Pompeo sought to emphasize the shared democratic vision of Sri Lanka and the U.S., citing the presence of

Coca-Cola Co.

,

Oracle Corp.

and

International Business Machines Corp.

in the country and U.S.-donated Coast Guard cutters used to help keep some of the region’s sea lanes open.

“A strong, sovereign Sri Lanka is a powerful and strategic partner of the United States on the world stage,” Mr. Pompeo said.

The Rajapaksas last week pushed through a constitutional amendment to shift powers held by Parliament and independent bodies to the presidency in what the opposition claims is a move toward autocracy. The brothers say the previous system which was brought in by their predecessors trying to create checks and balances instead resulted in dysfunction and infighting which hurt the country.

Newsletter Sign-up The 10-Point. A personal, guided tour to the best scoops and stories every day in The Wall Street Journal.

Mahinda Rajapaksa was president between 2005 and 2015, when he embraced China with a series of infrastructure deals, including a deep water port at Hambantota, in the family’s home constituency.

He was ousted from office between 2015 and 2019, partly as a result of public reaction to those murky deals with China, and Beijing’s relations with Sri Lanka cooled during that period.

But growing concerns about the economy as well country’s ability to fight terrorism brought the brothers back to the pinnacles of power last year. In November last year, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who as defense secretary spearheaded the effort to crush the ethnic Tamil rebels when Mahinda was prime minister, was elected President. Mahinda was confirmed as prime minister in the August 2020 polls, which gave his party a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

China rejected Mr. Pompeo’s narrative about Beijing’s threat to the region.

Ahead of Mr. Pompeo’s arrival in Sri Lanka, the Chinese embassy in Colombo said, “We are firmly opposed to the United States taking the opportunity of the State Secretary’s visit to sow and interfere in China-Sri Lanka relations, and to coerce and bully Sri Lanka.”

Mr. Pompeo’s visit came a day after the U.S. delegation signed a defense agreement on sharing satellite data with the Indian government in New Delhi, a sign of closer cooperation with India.

That too angered Beijing, which said that its border dispute with India was a bilateral matter.

“The ‘Indo-Pacific strategy’ proposed by the U.S. is to stir up confrontation among different groups and blocs and to stoke geopolitical competition, in a bid to maintain the dominance of the U.S., organize closed and exclusive ideological cliques,” China’s embassy in New Delhi said Tuesday.

—Asiri Fernando contributed to this article.

Write to William Mauldin at william.mauldin@wsj.com and Saeed Shah at saeed.shah@wsj.com