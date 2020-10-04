Poor curricula implementation by institutions worries NISLT

•Decries Lack Of Reference Science Laboratory That Can Respond To Emergencies



The Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT) has lamented what it termed the poor adherence to curricula (in in theory and practical classes) by tertiary institutions offering Science Laboratory Technology (SLT) across the country.

Among other things, the institute, which is responsible for the professional registration and certification of laboratory scientists and technologists, has as its core mandate, the advancement of science laboratory technology profession in country.

It is also saddled with the task of regulating members’ practices for effective, efficient management, and administration of science laboratories in the country, as well as inspection and accreditation of science laboratories in research, educational institutions and industrial organisations to ensure best laboratory practices.

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the institute, Yemi Gbadegesin, while addressing newsmen in Ibadan, Oyo State, said the institute would have exceeded its performance, but was hamstrung by factors including the lack of reference science laboratory that can respond to emergencies; incessant harassment of its members by other professional bodies like Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria; poor supportive supervision to institutions offering SLT; poor adherence to curricula by institutions offering SLT, and paucity of funds to implement NISLT statutory programmes.”

On strides so far recorded by the institution, Gbadegesin said, “in the area of education, we have completed a prototype of model science laboratories (already approved by NCST 2018); we have finalised and submitted minimum standards requirements for Institutional Science Laboratories in the country to the Federal Ministry of Education (FME); developed and published Science Laboratory Policy.

“On the assessment of universities offering SLT degree programmes to ensure best laboratory practices, nine out of the 11 universities across the six geo-political zones were assessed. Eight of them were accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) or the NISLT.

“The institute also carried out the training of science teachers for International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO); the Federal Ministry of Education enlisted NISLT members in the planned recruitment into unity schools in Nigeria, and we finalised and submitted university SLT curricula to the NUC, while that of polytechnics is ongoing.

While informing of plans to set up zonal reference science laboratories in the six geo political zones, Gbadegesin also stressed the need for laboratories’ strengthening to enable them respond to emergencies when they occur, adding that mandatory professional examination for all students of SLT irrespective of schools will due commence next year.