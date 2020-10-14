Poor Nations Get 6-Month Extension on Suspended Debt Payments

The world’s largest economies extended a program that allows the poorest countries to suspend their debt payments so they can focus their fiscal resources on the coronavirus pandemic.

The debt-suspension program, created by the Group of 20 nations in April, will remain in place for another six months past its original December expiration date, the group decided Wednesday. The G-20 comprises the biggest advanced and emerging-market economies, including the U.S., China and the European Union.

The…