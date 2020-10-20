pop-smoke-returns-to-no.1-on-billboard-200

Pop Smoke | Image: Griffin Lotz/Rolling Stone

Pop Smoke’s posthumous album Shoot For The Moon, Aim For The Stars swooped up the #1 position on the Billboard 200 upon its debut and, over three months later, it’s back at the top.

Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated July 18, and then spent the next 13 weeks lodged in the top four positions of the list, until its return to No. 1 this week.

It’s the second album in 2020 to have such a long wait between weeks at No. 1, following Lil Baby’s My Turn. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, debuted at No. 1 (on the March 14 chart) and then spent 13 weeks hovering near the top of the list (between Nos. 2-6) before returning to No. 1 (on the June 20 chart).

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units.

Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album.

Pop Smoke, was an American rapper, singer and songwriter. Pop Smoke was fatally shot in a home invasion in Los Angeles.

Pop Smoke’s manager Steven Victor announced on May 14, 2020, that Smoke’s posthumous debut album will be released on June 12, 2020.

American rapper 50 Cent gave praise to the deceased rapper and expressed interest in finishing the album, with possible features from Roddy Ricch, Drake and Chris Brown, while also promising to get Pop Smoke’s mother to an award show. In April, a documentary on Pop Smoke’s life was announced to be in the works.

His debut studio album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, was posthumously released in July 2020 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, with all 19 tracks from the album charting on the Billboard Hot 100.