pope-francis-backs-civil-unions-for-gay-couples,-in-shift-for-vatican

ROME—Pope Francis endorsed civil unions for same-sex couples, in a move that is likely to intensify already heated controversy over the Catholic Church’s teaching on homosexuality.

“Homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family. They’re children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it,” Pope Francis said in a new documentary film, Francesco, which premiered at the Rome Film Festival on Wednesday, according to Catholic News Agency and other outlets.

“What…