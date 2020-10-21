World News

Pope Francis Backs Civil Unions for Gay Couples, in Shift for Vatican

By
0
pope-francis-backs-civil-unions-for-gay-couples,-in-shift-for-vatican
Views: Visits 0

ROME—Pope Francis endorsed civil unions for same-sex couples, in a move that is likely to intensify already heated controversy over the Catholic Church’s teaching on homosexuality.

“Homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family. They’re children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it,” Pope Francis said in a new documentary film, Francesco, which premiered at the Rome Film Festival on Wednesday, according to Catholic News Agency and other outlets.

“What…

PHOTOS: Deserted Ago Palace Way Express, Lagos

Previous article

NSF: Edo Deputy Governor denies sidelining Dudu-Orumen

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News