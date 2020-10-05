Veteran Actor, Orji in Crutches 1 Year After Ghastly Accident (Photos)

Following a ghastly accident that almost claimed his life, popular Nollywood actor, Kingsley Orji is making uses of crutches.

Kingsley Orji who is popularly known as Egbeigwe is a talented and well- known actor who hails from Onitsha in Anambra State. He has acted so many movies with other veteran actors like Mr. Ibu, Chiwatalu Agu, and many others. He has featured in movies like Bus Driver and Akanchawa.

Actor Kingsley Orji was involved in a serious accident in June 2019 which affected his hip bone.

The accidents let him bedridden for many months. He resorted to using crutches.

Like this: Like Loading...