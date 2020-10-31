power-grid-records-new-5,520.40mw-peak-generation

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, said the power sector has recorded yet another national peak generation of 5,520.40MW on 30th October, 2020 at 9.15pm,

The General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs. Ndidi Mba said in a statement Saturday that the current peak surpassed the previous 5.459MW recorded on 28th October, 2020 by 60.90MW.

READ ALSO How I lost 2 pregnancies in SARS custody, teacher tells Lagos Judicial Panel

Mba added that the new national peak is a result of continued collaboration among players and the gradual increase in capacity in the power sector.

She said, ”On her part, with the current capacity of 8,100MW, TCN seamlessly transmitted the new peak at a frequency of 50.11Hz. through the nations grid.

”As players in the power sector value chain continue to work together to improve the nation’s power supply, TCN implores everyone to help protect power infrastructure nationwide and desist from bush burning or burning of trash beside transmission towers or under power line cables nationwide.”